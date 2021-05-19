Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $12.11. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

