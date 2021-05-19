ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

PLUS opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

