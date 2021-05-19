Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

