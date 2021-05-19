Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DV. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

