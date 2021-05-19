Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

EPRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 711,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,462. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

