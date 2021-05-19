Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,621. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

