Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00073146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00327413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00187040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.01176881 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,585 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

