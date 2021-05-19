Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ERFSF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 36,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit