Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ERFSF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 36,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

