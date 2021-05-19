Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives €105.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ENX traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €84.80 ($99.76). The company had a trading volume of 223,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.91.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

