Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.36. 450,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

