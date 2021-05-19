Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after acquiring an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

