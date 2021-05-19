Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $67,238,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

