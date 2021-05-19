Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 148,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,314,096 shares.The stock last traded at $45.61 and had previously closed at $45.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.