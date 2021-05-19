eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $28.16

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $26.65. eXp World shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 3,631 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

