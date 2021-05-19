Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.