Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

EXTR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 68,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

