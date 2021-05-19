Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

