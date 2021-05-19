Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $134.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

