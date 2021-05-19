Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce sales of $19.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.27 million and the lowest is $19.61 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $420.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

