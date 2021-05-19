Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Pi Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FIL opened at C$9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

