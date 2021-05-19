Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$13.50. The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 611,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 257,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -57.16.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

