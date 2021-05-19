Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$13.50. The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 611,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 257,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -57.16.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit