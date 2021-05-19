Financial Analysis: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.56 million 541.11 -$37.64 million N/A N/A Crexendo $14.44 million 7.15 $1.14 million $0.07 80.00

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -4,358.98% -21.60% -19.90% Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anterix and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.19%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Anterix.

Summary

Crexendo beats Anterix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

