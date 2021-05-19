Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

