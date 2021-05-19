Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 3,613,068 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.