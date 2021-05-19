Financial Strategies Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. 174,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

