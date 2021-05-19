Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 745,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,867. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

