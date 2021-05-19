First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,263.84 ($29.58) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £627.47 million and a PE ratio of 44.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,788.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,908.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

