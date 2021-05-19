First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 1,795,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,593,727. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.