First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. 137,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

