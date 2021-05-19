First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.61. 64,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.93 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

