First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes $207,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.97 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

