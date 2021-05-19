First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.
FGB opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
