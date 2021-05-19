First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

FGB opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.