First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 224,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 70,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

