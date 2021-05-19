Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

