Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

