FMA Advisory Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

