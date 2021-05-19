FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.41 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

