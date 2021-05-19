FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0045

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $957,435.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.