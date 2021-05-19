Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

