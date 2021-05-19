Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.60% of Malibu Boats worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

