Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

