Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 160 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.05 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

