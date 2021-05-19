Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $10.53 Million Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 553,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

AVO opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

