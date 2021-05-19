Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,383. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

