Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,757 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,376% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAII. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,419,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,579 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $21,401,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

