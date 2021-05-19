Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $22.43. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 27,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $420,000.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

