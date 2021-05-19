Fractal Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $588,156.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00071052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00319587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00196681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.01006867 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

