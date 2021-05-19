Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

