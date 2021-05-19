Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 230.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,463,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 98,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.72 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

