Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

